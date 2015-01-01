Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To identify the features of the influence of occupational stress on occupation-specific indicators of employees' mental health.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: In total, 771 skilled Russian-speaking respondents (226 men, 545 women; aged 18-67 years, M = 32.32 ± 12.28 years) from different countries and representing various professions participated in a remote online survey. Occupational stress intensity was assessed using the Russian adaptations of the Organizational Constraints Scale, Quantitative Workload Inventory and Aggressive Experiences Scale. Occupation-specific indicators of employees' mental health were assessed using the Russian adaptations of the Maslach Burnout Inventory, Withdrawal Scale and Negative Affect at Work Scale.



RESULTS: Results: The results showed a significant negative influence of occupational stress on occupation-specific indicators of employees' mental health. All three indicators of occupational stress showed strong significant correlations (p <.001; r =.16-.60) with all five occupation-specific indicators of negative mental health. Constraints on performance at work had the greatest negative influence on employees' mental health, followed by aggressive experiences and workload. Constraints on performance at work caused withdrawal behaviors and workload caused emotional exhaustion, personal accomplishment and withdrawal behaviors in men significantly more often than in women. Aggressive experiences caused depersonalization and negative affect at work in women significantly more often than in men.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Occupational stress had a significant negative influence on all occupation-specific indicators of employees' mental health. This influence had pronounced gendered characteristics. These results convincingly demonstrate the need for effective measures to prevent occupational stress.

Language: en