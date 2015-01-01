Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aims of this cross-sectional study were to i) assess one-year period prevalence of one, two, three or more road traffic crashes (RTCs) as an ordinal outcome and ii) identify the drivers' characteristics associated with this ordinal outcome among young adult drivers with propensity to recurrent RTCs in Kuwait.



METHODS: During December 2016, 1465 students, 17 years old or older from 15 colleges of Kuwait University participated in this cross-sectional study. A self-administered questionnaire was used for data collection. One-year period prevalence (95% confidence interval (CI)) of one, two, three or more RTCs was computed. Multivariable proportional odds model was used to identify the drivers' attributes associated with the ordinal outcome.



RESULTS: One-year period prevalence (%) of one, two and three or more RTCs respectively was 23.1 (95% CI: 21.2, 25.6), 10.9 (95% CI: 9.4, 12.6), and 4.6 (95% CI: 3.6, 5.9). Participants were significantly (p < 0.05) more likely to be in higher RTCs count category than their current or lower RCTs count, if they habitually violated speed limit (adjusted proportional odds ratio (pOR(adjusted)) = 1.40; 95% Cl: 1.13, 1.75), ran through red lights (pOR(adjusted) = 1.64; 95%CI: 1.30, 2.06), frequently (≥ 3) received multiple (> 3) speeding tickets (pOR(adjusted) = 1.63; 95% CI: 1.12, 2.38), frequently (> 10 times) violated no-parking zone during the past year (pOR(adjusted) = 1.64; 95% CI: 1.06, 2.54) or being a patient with epilepsy (pOR(adjusted) = 4.37; 95% CI: 1.63, 11.70).



CONCLUSION: High one-year period prevalence of one, two and three or more RTCs was recorded. Targeted education based on identified drivers' attributes and stern enforcement of traffic laws may reduce the recurrent RTCs incidence in this and other similar populations in the region.

Language: en