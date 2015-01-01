|
Citation
|
Gabarrell-Pascuet A, Moneta MV, Ayuso-Mateos JL, Miret M, Lara E, Haro JM, Olaya B, Domènech-Abella J. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35029840
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research indicates that social support, loneliness, and major depressive disorder (MDD) are interrelated. Little is known about the potential pathways among these factors, in particular in the case of adults aged 50 years and older and suffering from MDD. The objective was to investigate whether loneliness mediates the association between low social support and recurrent episodes of MDD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; loneliness; major depressive disorder; social support; longitudinal study; recurrence