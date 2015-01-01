Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aims: To determine 1. The characteristics of all recorded cases of fatal drug poisoning involving novel synthetic opioids (NSOs) in Australia; 2. The toxicology of cases; and 3. The major autopsy findings.



METHODS: Review of all fatal poisonings related to NSOs in Australia 2000-2021 identified in the National Coronial Information System.



RESULTS: Thirty-one cases were identified, 96.8% due to unintentional drug toxicity. The mean age was 31.9 years and 87.1% were male. Only six were aged over forty. A history of substance use problems was documented in 80.6% and 58.1% had a history of injecting drug use. In 32.3% the final route of administration of a NSO was by non-injecting routes of administration. Ten NSOs were identified. Fentanyl analogues were present in 67.2%, most commonly furanylfenatyl (19.4%). Other NSO types were present in 39.7%, most commonly U-47700 (35.5%). Substances other than NSOs were present in 90.3%, most commonly benzodiazepines (67.7%) and other opioids (51.6%). A CNS depressant in addition to NSOs was present in 90.3%, and a new psychoactive substance other than a NSO in 25.8%. Pulmonary oedema was diagnosed in 82.6%, aspiration of vomitus in 30.4%, and acute bronchopneumonia in 17.4%.



CONCLUSIONS: Ten NSOs were identified. Case characteristics suggest a younger cohort whose profile is more typical of use of other NPS than of the established opioids. A large proportion used NSOs by non-injecting routes of administration.

