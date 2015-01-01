SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Senthilkumaran S, Balamurugan N, Karthikeyan N, Thirumalaikolundusubramanian P. Indian J. Crit. Care Med. 2021; 25(12): e1464.

10.5005/jp-journals-10071-23851

35027811

PMC8693118

Agarwal et al.(1) have successfully managed three cases of snakebites who manifested features similar to brain death but were not true brain dead. Most likely these cases might have gone on to a status of locked-in syndrome (LIS). LIS is a status in which there is complete paralysis of voluntary muscles in all parts of the body except for those that control eye movements. Moreover, this condition makes an individual completely mute and paralyzed in a conscious patient.(2) In these individuals, communication may be possible through eye movements.

HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Senthilkumaran S, Balamurugan N, Karthikeyan N, Thirumalaikolundusubramanian P. Snakebite Mimicking Brain Death: Bedside Clues. Indian J Crit Care Med 2021; 25(12):1464.


Anti-snake venom; ICU management of snake bite; Neurotoxic snake bite

