Toups R, Chirles TJ, Ehsani JP, Michael JP, Bernstein JPK, Calamia M, Parsons TD, Carr DB, Keller JN. Innov. Aging 2022; 6(1): igab051.
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
35028434
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Over 10,000 people a day turn 65 in the United States. For many older adults, driving represents an essential component of independence and is one of the most important factors in overall mobility. Recent survey studies in older adults suggest that up to 60% of older adult drivers with mild cognitive impairment, and up to 30% with dementia, continue to drive. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive and detailed resource on the topics of cognition and driving for clinicians, researchers, and policymakers working on efforts related to older adult drivers. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Publications on PubMed and Medline and discussions with experts working in geriatrics, technology, driving policy, psychology, and diverse aspects of driving performance were utilized to inform the current review.
Mobility; Dementia; Aging; Risky driving; Cognitive function