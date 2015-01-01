Abstract

Growing research substantiates the role of neighborhood disadvantage in contributing to early pubertal maturation and higher body mass index; however, previous studies in this area have design limitations. Specifically, many studies have been cross-sectional, have used singular indicators of neighborhood disadvantage (e.g., poverty), and have provided mixed findings about the role of biological sex. The present study addresses these gaps by examining how neighborhood resources (spanning educational, health/environmental, and social/economic domains) predict trajectories of pubertal maturation and body mass index using longitudinal multi-wave data. Furthermore, multigroup analyses assessed how these associations may differ by child biological sex. Participants in this study (n = 505; 54% male) were assessed every 3 years at age 9 (M = 9.17, SD = 0.39), age 12 (M = 12.63, SD = 0.43), and age 15 (M = 15.23, SD = 0.37). Approximately 12% of the sample identified as Hispanic, and 11% as non-White. Using multigroup latent growth analyses, the study examined how neighborhood resources predicted trajectories of pubertal maturation and body mass index using multi-wave data across middle childhood through mid-adolescence. The findings suggested that greater neighborhood resources were cross-sectionally associated with lower pubertal development and predicted slower trajectories across time. Although all girls in the study eventually progressed through pubertal development, girls in lower resourced neighborhoods experienced a much earlier onset of puberty. Additionally, greater neighborhood resources predicted lower BMI both cross sectionally and longitudinally. Specifically, higher resourced neighborhoods were protective against obesity risk for both boys and girls across mid-childhood through mid-adolescence. In sum, the study highlights the role of broader neighborhood factors on early maturity risk for female children, and obesity risk for children regardless of biological sex.

Language: en