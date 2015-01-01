Abstract

Studies have shown that a new demographic and epidemiological profile has been emerging in women of childbearing age, mainly due to the increase in life expectancy, reduction in infant mortality, higher survival in old age, and the drop in fertility rate.



To evaluate the external (violence) causes of mortality among women in Brazil from 2007 to 2016.



This is a quantitative, ecological study of temporal trends and correlations of the main causes of mortality of women of childbearing age and their association with age, from 2007 to 2016 in Brazil. The collected data were extracted from the Departamento de Informática do Sistema Único de Saúde database called the Mortality Information System.



It was possible to identify a considerable increase among the Brazilian states, with the highest coefficient of mortality from external causes, especially the northern regions. The highest coefficient identified among the evaluated states was 3.57 per 10,000, and in the northeast and southeast, external causes mainly affected young women aged 10 to 29 years.



It is necessary for managers and health professionals to be more aware of the diseases that affect this population.

