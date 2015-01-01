Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many patients who have diabetes and peripheral neuropathy wear compression socks, which are widely available and may be purchased with a copper component. There is also a well-documented history of patients with neuropathy developing thermal burns from heat sources. Patients with diabetes are at an increased risk of complications when they sustain burns.



PURPOSE: To describe a patient with diabetes and neuropathy who developed third-degree burns while wearing a copper-containing compression sock.



CASE REPORT: A 68-year-old man with type 2 diabetes and peripheral neuropathy wore a copper-containing compression sock while sitting in the sun for several hours. Afterward, he noted severe blistering and was ultimately diagnosed with several areas of second- and third-degree burns. Wound treatment included sharp debridement, dressing management, and tubular compression. All wounds were healing well when the patient was lost to follow-up.



CONCLUSION: This case report illustrates the risk of burn injury when wearing compression socks infused with copper in a situation in which the sock could absorb heat, especially in persons with neuropathy. This report and previous studies showing the increased risk of burn injury complications in persons with diabetes underscore the importance of burn prevention education in this population. Future research to examine the thermal conductivity of metal-containing clothing is recommended.

