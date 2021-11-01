|
Sutherland JE, Hassein U, Day DM, Easa SM. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 84: 114-138.
Peer passengers are a significant risk factor for young drivers to experience adverse driving outcomes. However, few studies have manipulated social evaluation contexts and individual susceptibilities to peer influence, such as physiological arousal, to measure effects on driving. The current study explored whether social evaluation affects driving outcomes and if the type of evaluation affects perception of peer norms. Young drivers (N = 75) were randomized to control, social acceptance, or social rejection conditions and observed risky or risk-averse driving norms.
Peer influence; Peer passengers; Risk-taking; Young drivers