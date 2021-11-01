Abstract

OBJECTIVES

In our lives we experience different types of stress that emanate from a variety of situations. This stress can potentially spill over into unrelated situations, including the operation of a vehicle in a safe manner. It is not well known which types of countermeasures can actually mitigate such stress during driving. For this purpose, one needs valid stress intervention methods for the different types of stress that commonly occur during driving. In this study, it was therefore evaluated whether or not two stress interventions were effective in reducing stress. These two stress interventions were Positive Psychology-i.e., being an activity to reflect about thankful moments-and Biofeedback-i.e., being an activity aimed at continued relaxation based on the display of the participants own stress level.



Methods

A study with 41 (n = 21 male) participants was conducted in a stationary vehicle to evaluate the effectiveness of Positive Psychology and Biofeedback on stress reduction. Stress was induced using the Stroop Task. During a Stroop Task high stress is caused by naming color words displayed in another, incongruent color. In the Baseline Condition, participants looked at neutral images, which were expected to have no effect on stress levels. These conditions were then compared.



Findings

The results revealed that participant stress levels were significantly higher during each stress induction period in comparison to each stress intervention period. This indicated that a reduction of stress is possible by administering stress interventions in a stationary setting. Yet, there was no difference between Positive Psychology, Biofeedback, and the Baseline Condition, supposedly due to the short administration, stress-reducing attributes of the Baseline Condition itself, or regression to the mean effects.



Novelty

The overall goal of this research is the development of stress interventions to target different types of stress that can occur in the context of mobility, an application context not yet investigated. These interventions are expected to improve well-being and safety inside the vehicle by improving concentration, attention, and psychomotor control, which can be reduced by high stress. The study took a first step to achieve this goal by developing and evaluating Positive Psychology and Biofeedback as stress intervention activities to mitigate stress in a stationary vehicle-a situation comparable to automated driving. The developed interventions showed stress-reducing effects in the stationary setting whereas looking at neutral pictures-although serving as the baseline-was similarly stress-reducing. This enables the next step-adding the task of manual driving to the interventions to look into both the effectiveness of the interventions during manual driving and driving safety at the same time.

Language: en