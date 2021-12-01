Abstract

This study aims to model the motorized two-wheeler (MTW) riders' evasive-action behavior towards jaywalking pedestrians using a mockup study. The brake reaction times (BRTs), approach speeds, decelerations, headings, and yaw rates were analyzed for two surprise scenarios (scenarios 1 and 3), one stationary scenario (scenario-2), and one expected scenario (scenario-4). In total, 50 riders participated in the mockup study. The results revealed that the 90th percentile BRT for the expected and surprise scenarios were 3.6 and 1.6 s, respectively. Further, repeated-measures ANOVA was performed followed by mixed effect modeling to ascertain the effect of conflict severity (two groups: group-1 with Time to Collision (TTC) < 1.5 s and group-2 with TTC > 1.5 s) and scenario type (three groups: scenarios 1, 3 and 4) on BRT. The results indicated that the main effects were significant while the interaction effect was not significant. The positive and significant coefficient (0.32) of TTC group-2 indicated higher BRTs than TTC group-1. Considering scenario-1 as the base scenario, the coefficient of scenario 3 (-0.02) indicated that scenario-1 and scenario-3 had a similar effect on BRT, while the coefficient of scenario-4 (1.47) indicated higher BRTs compared to scenario-1. The analysis of evasive action behavior revealed that 32% of riders performed hard braking in surprise scenarios. Further, yaw rate values at the crossing point indicated a loss of control of MTW in 90% of surprise events. The observations from this study provide a basis for developing countermeasures to improve pedestrian and MTW rider safety.

