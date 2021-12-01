SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bao HXH, Lim Y. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 84: 423-441.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2021.12.011

unavailable

This study explores the potential and challenges of applying behavioural interventions to promote micro-mobility adoption. Our online experiments with New York City residents showed that nudges and faming improved respondents' willingness to adopt e-scooters significantly. Moreover, our experiments spanned over the pre-, during- and post- COVID-19 lockdown period in New York City.

FINDINGS from this natural experiment revealed that the effect of these behavioural interventions varied significantly during the pandemic, likely due to a heightened level of health consciousness and a new perspective regarding social interactions. Behavioural tools cannot be taken off-the-shelf and applied as a blanket policy. Individual and group characteristics have to be assessed to devise the pre-eminent behavioural interventions for a particular target audience. More experiments across a wide range of economic, social, cultural, and political settings are needed to guide the application of behavioural interventions in transportation studies.


Language: en

Behavioural biases; Innovation; Loss aversion; Prospect theory; Shared economy; Social norm

