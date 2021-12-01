|
Citation
|
Bao HXH, Lim Y. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 84: 423-441.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study explores the potential and challenges of applying behavioural interventions to promote micro-mobility adoption. Our online experiments with New York City residents showed that nudges and faming improved respondents' willingness to adopt e-scooters significantly. Moreover, our experiments spanned over the pre-, during- and post- COVID-19 lockdown period in New York City.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioural biases; Innovation; Loss aversion; Prospect theory; Shared economy; Social norm