Citation
Bowman DMJS. Fire (Basel) 2021; 4(4): e88.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Australian Aboriginal cultures are globally recognised for using patchy and low intensity fires to sustainably manage landscapes and promote biodiversity [1]. Following the disastrous 2019-2020 Australian fires, there has been increased discussion about whether such 'cultural' burning practices could have mitigated any subsequent fire disasters [2,3]. For example, an Indigenous colleague and I have advocated for the support of cultural burning programs [4]. My intention here is to draw attention to the striking similarities between an account of uncontrolled bushfire encoded in Aboriginal lore, and the bushfire 2019-20 crisis. This convergence of perspectives raises important questions, including how to appropriately combine Indigenous and scientific knowledge in the pursuit of sustainable fire management.
Language: en
Keywords
central Australia; fire disaster; Indigenous ecological knowledge