Abstract

The present study examined latent class cluster group patterns based on measures of depression and anxiety symptom severity and alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hypothesized correlates with latent class cluster groups including quarantining, self-isolation, suicidal ideations, sitting hours per day, and physical activity (vigorous intensity exercise in minutes per week) were examined. The delimited participant sample consisted of 606 university young adults 18 to 25 years of age (M = 21.24 ± 1.62). Latent cluster analysis (LCA) modeled patterns of depression and anxiety symptom severity and alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between group analysis and multinomial logistic regression analysis were used to examine relationships between latent class clusters and correlates including quarantining, self-isolation, suicidal ideations, sitting hours per day, and physical activity (vigorous intensity exercise in minutes per week). LCA results showed that six latent cluster groups provided optimal model-to-date fit based on mental health symptom severity and alcohol consumption (L2 = 56.31, BIC = 5012.79, AIC = 4849.74, and the bootstrap L2 p-value = .88; Entropy R2 = .89). Identified latent class clusters were as follows: cluster one = moderate anxiety and depression severity and moderate alcohol consumption (n = 156; 25.7%); cluster two = high mental health severity and alcohol consumption (n = 133; 21.9%); cluster three = low mental health symptoms and moderate alcohol consumption (n = 105; 17.3%); cluster four = lowest mental health severity and alcohol consumption (n = 95; 15.7%); cluster five = moderate depression severity, low anxiety severity, and low alcohol consumptions (n = 74; 12.2%); and cluster six = moderate anxiety severity, low depression severity, and low alcohol consumption (n = 43; 7.1%). Multinomial logistic regression analysis results found that quarantining, self-isolation, suicidal ideations, sedentary behavior, and physical activity were differentially associated with cluster group membership.



FINDINGS from this study demonstrate associations between COVID-19 public health restrictions, suicidal ideations, and declines in mental health and increases in alcohol consumption among young adult university students.

Language: en