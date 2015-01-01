|
Mirichlis S, Hasking P, Lewis SP, Boyes ME. J. Public Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
Abstract
PURPOSE Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is associated with psychological disorders and suicidal thoughts and behaviours; disclosure of NSSI can serve as a catalyst for help-seeking and self-advocacy amongst people who have self-injured. This study aims to identify the socio-demographic, NSSI-related, socio-cognitive and socio-emotional correlates of NSSI disclosure. Given elevated rates of NSSI amongst university students, this study aimed to investigate these factors amongst this population.
Disclosure; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-disclosure; Self-injury