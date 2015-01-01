Abstract

This study explored the relationship between acculturation stress and depression among first-year Chinese and Indian international graduate students enrolled at a large Southeast university in the U.S. It examined the role that social support plays in that relationship and identified changes in depression levels over one academic year. Data were collected through an online survey which consisted of demographic and psychosocial measures of acculturation stress, depression, and perceived social support. Fifty-five students completed the survey and met inclusion criteria. A hierarchal regression analysis revealed that acculturation stress was a significant predictor of depression among participants at the beginning of the academic year, and the relationship between acculturation stress and depression did not differ by the availability of social support. We used a general linear mixed model to identify changes in depression levels. The analysis showed that changes were not statistically significant. Practical implications were elucidated for university services and programs.



KEYWORDS: Asian international students, collectivist cultures, acculturation stress, social support, depression

