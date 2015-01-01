Abstract

Despite high HIV prevalence, the reasons trans women acquire HIV are not well understood. Trans women are often mis-classified or aggregated with men who have sex with men (MSM) in epidemiologic studies and HIV surveillance data. Trans women enrolled in the 2019/2020 National HIV Behavioral Surveillance Study in San Francisco were asked an open-ended question about how they were infected with HIV. The most common responses were "Sex with a straight cisgender man partner when the respondent identified as a trans woman" (43.0%); "Sexual assault" (13.9%); "Injection drug use (IDU)" (10.1%); "IDU or sexual contact" (7.6%) and "Sex with a partner who injected drugs" (7.6%). Sex with a cisgender man partner prior to identifying as a trans women (MSM contact) was not mentioned by any respondent. HIV prevention strategies targeting MSM will fail to reach trans women and many of their cisgender men partners.

Language: en