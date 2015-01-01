|
Citation
|
Wilson EC, Hernandez CJ, Arayasirikul S, Scheer S, Trujillo D, Sicro S, Turner CM, McFarland W. AIDS Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35031891
|
Abstract
|
Despite high HIV prevalence, the reasons trans women acquire HIV are not well understood. Trans women are often mis-classified or aggregated with men who have sex with men (MSM) in epidemiologic studies and HIV surveillance data. Trans women enrolled in the 2019/2020 National HIV Behavioral Surveillance Study in San Francisco were asked an open-ended question about how they were infected with HIV. The most common responses were "Sex with a straight cisgender man partner when the respondent identified as a trans woman" (43.0%); "Sexual assault" (13.9%); "Injection drug use (IDU)" (10.1%); "IDU or sexual contact" (7.6%) and "Sex with a partner who injected drugs" (7.6%). Sex with a cisgender man partner prior to identifying as a trans women (MSM contact) was not mentioned by any respondent. HIV prevention strategies targeting MSM will fail to reach trans women and many of their cisgender men partners.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual violence; HIV acquisition; Trans women; Transgender persons