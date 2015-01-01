Abstract

BACKGROUND: The variability observed across different profiles of adjustment in children exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) and the factors associated with resilience in this population are not yet well understood.



OBJECTIVE: Within a biopsychosocial framework, this study aimed to identify and describe profiles of adjustment in a cohort of children who had previously experienced IPV exposure, as well as the specific risk and promotive factors that significantly predicted membership in the identified adjustment profiles. The moderating effect of children's biological sex was also tested. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Population-based administrative data on all residents of the Province of Manitoba (Canada) over a 12-year period (2006-2017) were used to create a cohort of 3886 children aged 6-11 years who experienced IPV exposure and to extract information on these children and their mothers.



METHOD: Within a retrospective cohort study design, all study variables were extracted by linking multiple administrative health, social and justice datasets that were available in the Manitoba Population Research Data Repository.



RESULTS: Person-centered latent class analysis revealed four distinct adjustment profiles in the cohort of children, which differed for boys and girls. These included a resilient profile in which children showed no adjustment problems, as well as three profiles showing different combinations of children's externalizing problems and physical health problems. Positive maternal mental and physical health were the strongest predictors of resilient profile membership in both boys and girls.



CONCLUSIONS: Study results suggest interconnectedness among biological, psychological and social domains in shaping the adjustment of children exposed to IPV and corroborate existing evidence on the key role that mothers play in promoting the resilience of these children. Thus, future resilience research with this group and resilience-promoting programming for IPV-affected families would benefit from adopting a multisystemic biopsychosocial resilience framework that simultaneously accounts for factors at all levels of human ecologies.

