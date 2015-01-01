Abstract

BACKGROUND: An understanding of factors contributing to variation in child welfare outcomes in cases of prenatal substance exposure (PSE) can help identify gaps in research and practice and guide state and agency policy.



OBJECTIVE: To summarize the evidence base and identify critical gaps in the literature, we conducted a scoping review regarding individual- and institutional-level factors associated with child welfare decision-marking across the service continuum and caregivers' perceptions of child welfare involvement in cases of PSE. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample included peer-reviewed studies based in the United States.



METHODS: We conducted a comprehensive search of four databases for studies investigating 1) sociodemographic, behavioral, policy, or other factors contributing to variation in child welfare outcomes and 2) maternal, family, or provider perceptions of the child welfare process in cases of PSE. We followed an established methodological framework for conducting scoping reviews.



RESULTS: Of the 23 articles included in the review, 20 explored variation in decision-making across the child welfare services continuum and three examined caregivers' perceptions of child welfare involvement. At the institutional level, provider characteristics, such as agency capacity, were linked to specific child welfare outcomes including reports and removals. At the individual level, factors such as socioeconomic status, race, and substance type were also associated with outcomes across the service continuum.



CONCLUSIONS: Child welfare agencies use an unsystematic approach in addressing PSE, contributing to a variation in child welfare outcomes and potentially allowing for bias. This review highlights a need for increased resources and guidance for caseworkers.

