Citation
Siria S, Fernandez-Montalvo J, Echauri J, Azkárate J, Martínez M, Olabarrieta L, Rivera D. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 232: e109301.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35032856
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Problematic alcohol use (PAU) is highly correlated with intimate partner violence perpetration (IPV). However, when treatments for male IPV perpetrators that address alcohol consumption are evaluated, the results are varied. Therefore, the main goal of this study was to assess the differential long-term effectiveness of a standard individual treatment programme for male IPV perpetrators depending on the presence of PAU.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Intimate partner violence; Psychopathology; Treatment