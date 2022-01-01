|
Palmwood EN, Valadez EA, Zajac LA, Griffith AL, Simons RF, Dozier M. Int. J. Psychophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35031350
Abstract
Early exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) places children at risk for ongoing emotional difficulties, including problems with self-regulation and high levels of internalizing symptoms. However, the impact of IPV exposure on children's error monitoring remains unknown. The present study utilized electroencephalography (EEG) to examine the impact of exposure to IPV in infancy on error monitoring in middle childhood.
Intimate partner violence; EEG; ERN; Parent-child relationships; Pe