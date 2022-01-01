SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Palmwood EN, Valadez EA, Zajac LA, Griffith AL, Simons RF, Dozier M. Int. J. Psychophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijpsycho.2022.01.006

35031350

Early exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) places children at risk for ongoing emotional difficulties, including problems with self-regulation and high levels of internalizing symptoms. However, the impact of IPV exposure on children's error monitoring remains unknown. The present study utilized electroencephalography (EEG) to examine the impact of exposure to IPV in infancy on error monitoring in middle childhood.

RESULTS indicated that parents' perpetration of IPV against their romantic partners when children were under 24 months of age predicted hypervigilant error monitoring in children at age 8 (N = 30, 16 female), as indexed by error-related neural activity (ERN and Pe difference amplitudes), above and beyond the effects of general adversity exposure and parental responsiveness. There was no association between partner perpetration of IPV and children's error monitoring.

RESULTS illustrate the harmful effects of early exposure to parent-perpetrated IPV on error monitoring and highlight the importance of targeting children's and parents' cognitive and emotional responses to error commission in psychotherapy.


Intimate partner violence; EEG; ERN; Parent-child relationships; Pe

