Lange S, Jiang H, Bagge C, Probst C, Tran A, Rehm J. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35032174
PURPOSE: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors have been on the rise in the recent years in the US. There is a well-known link between heavy alcohol use/alcohol use disorders (AUDs) and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. An increase in the respective risk relationships is one way in which heavy alcohol use/AUDs may be driving the increase in the rate of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The objective of the current study was to investigate whether the gender-specific risk relationships between heavy alcohol use/AUDs and past-year (1) suicidal thoughts and (2) attempted suicide have increased over time.
Language: en
Suicide attempt; Alcohol use disorders; Heavy alcohol use; Risk relationship; Suicidal thoughts; Temporal trend