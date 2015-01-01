|
Cipriano A, Aprea C, Bellone L, Cotrufo P, Cella S. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 12: e737544.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) constitutes a major health concern among youth. However, less is known about the useful ways to prevent NSSI. As such, the NSSI- Peer Education Program (NSSI-PEP) aims to intervene on the vulnerability factors that predispose to NSSI by applying a peer education approach. The NSSI-PEP is grounded on the psychoanalytic tradition's tenets, implementing modules targeting four crucial risk factors for NSSI: pubertal transformation, body image, self-esteem, and emotion regulation.
