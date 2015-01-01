Abstract

Aim & methods: We conducted a pilot epigenome-wide association study of women from Tutsi ethnicity exposed to the genocide while pregnant and their resulting offspring, and a comparison group of women who were pregnant at the time of the genocide but living outside of Rwanda.



RESULTS: Fifty-nine leukocyte-derived DNA samples survived quality control: 33 mothers (20 exposed, 13 unexposed) and 26 offspring (16 exposed, 10 unexposed). Twenty-four significant differentially methylated regions (DMRs) were identified in mothers and 16 in children.



CONCLUSIONS:In utero genocide exposure was associated with CpGs in three of the 24 DMRs: BCOR, PRDM8 and VWDE, with higher DNA methylation in exposed versus unexposed offspring. Of note, BCOR and VWDE show significant correlation between brain and blood DNA methylation within individuals, suggesting these peripherally derived signals of genocide exposure may have relevance to the brain.