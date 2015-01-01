|
Citation
|
Musanabaganwa C, Wani AH, Donglasan J, Fatumo S, Jansen S, Mutabaruka J, Rutembesa E, Uwineza A, Hermans EJ, Roozendaal B, Wildman DE, Mutesa L, Uddin M. Epigenomics 2022; 14(1): 11-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aim & methods: We conducted a pilot epigenome-wide association study of women from Tutsi ethnicity exposed to the genocide while pregnant and their resulting offspring, and a comparison group of women who were pregnant at the time of the genocide but living outside of Rwanda.
|
Keywords
|
differentially methylated region; epigenetics; epigenomic; genocide; intergenerational transmission; maternal stress; methylation; offspring; PTSD; trauma