BACKGROUND: In last few years especially during the era of COVID 19 pandemic, motorcycle use has been widely increased either as a mode of transport or for deliveries. However, this increase leads to proportionate increase in number of traffic accidents.



AIM OF THE STUDY: to analyze patterns and severity of injuries in patients of motorcycle accidents and evaluate possible associated factors.



METHODS: This prospective study was performed at Tanta University Emergency Hospital including all victims of motorcycle accidents during the period from the 15th February 2021 to the 15th of August 2021.Patients were classified according to their position during the accidents into 3 major groups motorcyclist (motorcycle driver), passenger (motorcycle backseat rider) or pedestrian. Data of demographic, injury circumstances, pattern and severity of injuries in addition to outcome in these patients were reported.



RESULTS: The majority of motorcycle accidents occurred in young middle aged males. Frontal collision hitting of a vehicle or pedestrians in agriculture road and over speed were the main injury circumstances. Head injuries were the most commonly reported injuries resulting in higher mortality rate. Severity of injuries was higher in motorcyclists and was strongly associated with over speed together with absence of helmets or personal protective measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study shows that; head injuries were the most commonly reported injuries in motorcycle accidents patients. Over speed and negligence of helmets wear were associated with more severe injuries. Received in original form: 17 August 2021 Accepted in a final form: 9 November 2021

