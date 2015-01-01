Abstract

The large number of ethnic groups is their own uniqueness for the diversity of Indonesia. This research is a quantitative study with a correlational research design that aims to see the relationship between personality traits and psychological distress in the Javanese community in Indonesia.

A total of 460 Javanese people aged 18-25 years participated in this study. Measurement of personality traits was carried out using the Big-Five Inventory 44 (BFI-44) measuring instrument developed by John (1990), then adapted by Syafri (2014) into Indonesian. Measurement of psychological

distress was carried out using the Hopkins Symptom Checklist-25 (HSCL-25) measuring instrument developed by Turnip and Hauff (2007) and was adapted into Indonesian. The data collected was processed through descriptive statistical techniques and Pearson partial correlation, and one-way ANOVA.

The results showed that there was a significant negative relationship between personality dimensions of extroversion and psychological distress (r = -0.18, p <0.05). In addition, no significant correlation was found between psychological distress and personality dimensions of conscientiousness

(r = -0.089, p> 0.05) and agreeableness (r = 0.077, r> 0.05). A significant positive relationship was found between psychological distress with neuroticism (r = 0.506, p <0.01) and openness (r = 0.095, p <0.05).



KEYWORDS: Personality, Distress, Javanese, Early Adulthood

Language: en