Abstract

Dating violence can be called a sub-category of domestic violence. It can take place between any partners who are dating (not married), engaged or not engaged. Violence can be physical, sexual as well as psychological. The main purpose of the present study was to examine the gender differences in attitude towards dating violence. The study also examined the relationship between personality traits and attitude towards dating violence. A sample of 200 participants comprising of 100 male and 100 female adolescents between the age group of 16 to 18 years was taken through Google form across the city of Bhopal. Data was collected using standardized psychological tests such as NEO Five-Factor Inventory and Attitude Towards Dating Violence Scale. Pearson correlation and t-test were used to analyze the data. The results revealed significant gender differences in four out of six dimensions of dating violence, namely- physical male dating violence, sexual male dating violence, psychological female dating violence and sexual female dating violence. In all these four dimensions, the males were found to be high on dating violence attitude in comparision to the females.



RESULTS also revealed asignificant correlation between most of the domains of dating violence attitude and personality traits i.e., openness to experience, agreeableness, conscientiousness and extroversion. Since dating violence is common among adolescents, the school counsellors need to educate the adolescents to bring about positive changes in their attitudes towards dating.



Copyright © 2021 The Author(s)

Language: en