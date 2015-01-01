Abstract

The growing terrorism threats across the world play an important role in the design of civil buildings and living areas. The safety of personnel is a top priority in unclassified buildings, especially military buildings. However indoor air quality and thermal comfort has a direct impact on personal productivity and ability to concentrate on duties and affect the decision making in stress conditions. The use of wooden structures is becoming more common in the building construction, and application of wooden frame structures for the construction of new buildings as well as for retrofitting the existing buildings. Prefabricated wooded frame construction perfectly fits need of unclassified buildings, allowing significant reduction of construction time and integration of various active and passive elements, such as a fresh air supply duct. Within the scope of this paper a 12 mm thick ballistic panel made of aramid was tested. Ballistic panel, thermal conductivity, and fire resistance of wooded construction panel with embedded air duct were analyzed for the various modelled exterior wall solutions. The main advantage of the proposed technology is fast and qualitative modular construction of unclassified buildings, providing all modern requirements not only for safety, but also for the energy efficiency and indoor air quality. It was found that bullet proof aramid panels do not reduce overall fire safety in comparison to traditional construction materials. However embedded outdoor air supply ducts significantly reduces construction heat transfer coefficient.

Language: en