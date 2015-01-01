Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand and explore the traumatic brain injury (TBI) outcomes for people returning to urban versus rural communities post-injury, and if geographical location plays a role in those outcomes.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional mail-out survey of TBI patients, using standardised, quantitative measures. SETTING: Data were drawn from three Accessibility Remoteness Index of Australia (ARIA) areas in Queensland to model the contribution of these areas and other factors to TBI outcomes. PARTICIPANTS: Using hospital records, 662 people with mild to severe TBI were identified. These people were sent a survey, postdischarge. Usable surveys were returned by 91 individuals, 6- to 18-months post-injury. Location was coded using the ARIA (urban n = 22, rural n = 43, remote n = 26). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: TBI-related symptoms, quality of life, service obstacles, unmet needs, mental health and community integration.



RESULTS: No group differences in TBI outcomes due to location were found. While the participant's gender, age, and injury severity were significant independent predictors of five of the six outcomes, location did not play a role.



CONCLUSION: Consistent with previous findings, geographical remoteness did not affect self-reported TBI outcomes. Older people, women and those with severe TBI had worse outcomes and required additional supports, and men require community integration assistance. An Australia-wide study with regular follow-ups is strongly recommended to support direct regional comparisons and improve service planning.

