Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Methamphetamine use is rising globally and we have limited treatments for this. Subgroups within the diverse methamphetamine-using population may have distinct treatment needs. Among a community-recruited sample of people who use crystal methamphetamine, we aimed to identify subgroups and characterize their overdose risk and access to addiction care.



METHODS: Data from prospective cohorts of people who use drugs in Vancouver, Canada from 2014 to 2018 were used to conduct a repeated measures latent class analysis among participants who used crystal methamphetamine. Multivariable generalized estimating equations models were fit to determine the associated factors.



RESULTS: Among 824 eligible participants, a five-class model was identified as the best fit: (1) primary stimulant use (15.7%); (2) women engaged in sex work and opioid use (21.4%); (3) street income generation and opioid use (31.6%); (4) opioid agonist therapy (OAT) patients (22.3%); and (5) men who have sex with men (9.0%). In multivariable analyses, compared to the primary stimulant use group, non-fatal overdose was positively associated with street income generation (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.49, 95% confidence interval [95% CI]=1.30-1.71), sex work (AOR = 1.38, 95% CI=1.20-1.59) and OAT (AOR = 1.22, 95% CI=1.06-1.41) subgroups; engagement in non-OAT addiction care was negatively associated with street income generation (AOR = 0.81, 95% CI=0.68-0.97) and sex work (AOR = 0.78, 95% CI=0.63-0.98) subgroups.



DISCUSSION: Socioeconomically marginalized subgroups with opioid and crystal methamphetamine co-use were at highest risk of non-fatal overdose and had poorer access to addiction care, highlighting the need for tailored interventions.

