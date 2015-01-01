Abstract

This article explores the experience of people with psychosocial disabilities with independent living and community inclusion in war-affected settings. While the UN CRPD obliges states to protect the rights of persons with psychosocial disabilities to community living (Article 19) in contexts of war (Article 11), information is lacking about people's lived experience. We reviewed studies published between 1980 and 2020, exploring concepts central to the CRPD's Article 19. Sixteen articles met the inclusion criteria.



FINDINGS indicate that support for persons with psychosocial disabilities is lacking while also being insufficiently described; little information is available about types of mental health and psychosocial support services; and data are almost absent about access to community services available for the general population. To ensure independent living and community integration in contexts of war, we emphasize the need for comprehensive and intersectional approaches that are locally relevant, participatory, and based on human rights.

Language: en