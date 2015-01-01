|
Citation
Kienzler H, Mitwalli S, Cicek M. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 81: e101764.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35033794
Abstract
|
This article explores the experience of people with psychosocial disabilities with independent living and community inclusion in war-affected settings. While the UN CRPD obliges states to protect the rights of persons with psychosocial disabilities to community living (Article 19) in contexts of war (Article 11), information is lacking about people's lived experience. We reviewed studies published between 1980 and 2020, exploring concepts central to the CRPD's Article 19. Sixteen articles met the inclusion criteria.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Community; Mental health services; War; Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; Independent living; Psychosocial disabilities; Support