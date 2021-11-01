Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Foot-launched flying sports such as paragliding, hang gliding, and speedflying are popular recreational activities that all pose a significant risk of accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities. We describe the epidemiology, incident circumstances, and findings of forensic examinations of fatalities in these sports.



METHODS: In this retrospective analysis, we analyzed different parameters of paragliding, hang gliding, and speedflying fatalities in the canton of Berne, Switzerland, between 2000 and 2018. The data sources were police reports, forensic medical reports, the Swiss Hang Gliding Association, and the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.



RESULTS: In the given period, 40 incidents resulting in 42 fatalities were recorded (2 incidents involved 2-seaters). Three of the 40 incidents did not fulfill the inclusion criteria and were excluded. The deadliest phase was midflight. Collapse of the glider (n=9; 36%) was the leading cause of accidents among paraglider pilots. Multiple trauma (n=21; 54%) was the most frequent cause of death. In the forensic examination, all deaths (n=39) were assessed as accidents.



CONCLUSIONS: The different categories of foot-launched flying sports varied in the causes of accidents and deaths. Fatalities in speedflying involved young pilots exposing themselves to high-risk situations. Fatalities may be prevented by enhancing education and training and promoting a cautious attitude among pilots.

Language: en