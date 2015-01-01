Abstract

While preparing 10 600 L of a 25% aqueous solution of sodium chlorite (NaClO2), the solid salt was spilled and not cleaned up promptly. Combustible materials, including cardboard sheets and polypropylene fabric, became contaminated with solid sodium chlorite. Subsequently, a spark, initiated by inadvertently striking metal drum sealing rings together, ignited the oxidizer-contaminated combustible materials. The fire spread to a polypropylene bag containing 800 kg of sodium chlorite. The contents of the bag detonated causing one fatality, two serious injuries, and extensive property damage. The incident was thoroughly investigated, leading to the conclusion that a series of process safety management failures occurred which created the conditions driving the incident. The investigation is summarized and discussed, with an emphasis on the investigation procedures used to support the root cause analysis and conclusions. Recommendations are provided to help prevent similar incidents.

