Wilson TL, Foisel JJ, Nichols JE, Mulligan KA. ACS J. Chem. Health Saf. 2021; 28(6): 417-425.

(Copyright © 2021, American Chemical Society)

10.1021/acs.chas.1c00048

The intrinsic nature of Research and Development (R at least a quarter of global Dow R&D personnel have independently engaged with this training content, in addition to those directed to it by leaders, peers, safety experts, or training requirements. In addition to the development of enhanced training delivered via multiple platforms, the team has identified and recommended improvements or additions to existing safety management systems designed to identify hazards and control risk.


