Abstract

Nigeria can harness its human, social, and economic potential only through adequate use of its abundant natural and human resources. Chemicals are the most critical agent of Nigeria's industrial revolution. They are useful in manufacturing and economic development and occupy a pivotal role in many industrial sectors. This study assesses Nigeria's framework for sound management of chemicals in chemical industries and the local threats limiting its developmental strides. It reviews past and current regulations, as well as guidelines and processes for compliance by chemical importers, exporters, distributors, and end users. Highlighted are the Nigerian chemical supply chain measures to enhance sound chemical management nationwide. Also discussed are the need to strengthen these regulations and laws and the necessary steps to place the country on the path of development and to ensure the socioeconomic wellbeing of its citizens and environment.

