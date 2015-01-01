Abstract

The role of codes of conduct in promoting the norms of chemical and biological security among science stakeholders has been recognized within the context of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). This paper focuses on the mutually reinforcing relationship between codes of conduct and education as a basis for the implementation of integrated approaches for strengthening the prevention of chemical and biological security risks and ensuring that chemical and life sciences are used only for peaceful purposes. The paper draws upon concrete examples of innovative active learning strategies to elucidate the conceptual link between codes of conduct and education and examine its implications for embedding chemical and biological security considerations in the professional practice of public and private science stakeholders.

