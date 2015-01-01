Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the severity of the incompatibility of class 4.3 chemicals in the compatibility and segregation chart of an Australian standard by a fuzzy TOPSIS method. Five main criteria were selected to determine the severity of chemical incompatibility, and the general incompatibility of class 4.3 chemicals with 11 classes of chemicals (alternatives) was quantified. By determining the type of consequences of incompatibility the class in pairs, a more practical chart was proposed. The class of self-igniting materials had the highest intrinsic incompatibility. The lowest intrinsic incompatibility belonged to the corrosive substances class. The consequences of each inconsistency were presented in the form of a visual chart. When the importance of criteria and the ranking of alternatives cannot be expressed using numerical values, the use of verbal variables to express them is very appropriate. The use of the fuzzy TOPSIS technique is very appropriate and flexible.

