Abstract

Laboratory technicians are the backbone of academic research and teaching laboratories, undertaking many tasks such as keeping the chemical inventory up to date, which includes systematic identification and categorization of chemical hazards, the first step to assess and minimize risks from chemicals. This study assessed whether laboratory technicians in higher education institutions recognize and understand the hazard information conveyed on chemical labels, standardized by the Globally Harmonized System for the Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), through a questionnaire based on labels of frequently used chemicals. Pictograms were free and promptly recalled and the most common noticed element. However, only 5 of 9 pictograms were satisfactorily explained by the participants. Those pictograms with greater semantic distance between what the symbol depicts and the function it represents were poorly interpreted. When asked to identify chemicals belonging to a specific hazard class using the elements displayed on the labels, the number of correct answers increased due to the presence of the H-statements in the labels. Although occupying intermediate positions in both recall and sequence of reading, H-statements are concrete written messages that helped participants identify the chemical hazard. Technicians did not understand the implicit meaning associated with signal words nor did they recognize it as a hazard communication element, as suggested by the bottom rank position in both recall and sequence of reading. Although possessing a good educational level, technicians did not have enough knowledge regarding GHS hazard communication elements displayed on the labels, compromising the hazard and risk assessment and management of chemicals.

