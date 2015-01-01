SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Caldwell T, Wingard M. ACS J. Chem. Health Saf. 2021; 28(2): 94-102.

(Copyright © 2021, American Chemical Society)

10.1021/acs.chas.0c00113

unavailable

Disasters at chemical plants or laboratories often involve toxic releases, fire, blasts, or structural collapse. The aftermath of a chemical disaster is a damaged, dangerous place to work. But there are essential tasks that must be done in this environment. After search and rescue, the next vital task is a thorough, professional investigation--our future safety depends on it. Forensic chemists and chemical engineers need to enter these dangerous sites to collect evidence and samples, and to find out what went wrong. The authors, specialists in chemical forensics and disaster site operations, describe the techniques and mental attitudes that can keep investigators alive and healthy at disaster sites as they perform their critical work.


Language: en
