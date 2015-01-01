Abstract

Although grief is often deeply personal in nature with family and friends, the individual who has faced loss in a highly-publicized or violent death often faces additional issues including media and social media scrutiny. Scrutiny may also come from the general community and society at large for years and decades to come. When reaching national and global proportions and/or is prolonged in nature, the survivor may experience additional challenges with potential profound impact on the individual. This article, using interviews and relevant clinical material, examined the unique challenges the individual faces when the loved one died a highly-publicized death.

