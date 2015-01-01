Abstract

A substantial proportion of professional firefighters experience PTSD symptoms at levels high enough to qualify for a probable diagnosis. However, firefighters with subthreshold levels for clinical diagnosis may also experience significant difficulties. For this study, 164 professional firefighters completed measures assessing PTSD symptoms, job-related outcomes, and problems with substance use.



RESULTS indicated that firefighters with subthreshold levels of PTSD symptoms reported higher levels of job burnout compared to peers with fewer symptoms. Overall, study results suggest the importance of addressing the needs of firefighters who experience PTSD symptoms at levels below that of clinical diagnosis.

