Chiang ES, Riordan KM, Ponder J, Johnson C, Cox KS. J. Loss Trauma 2021; 26(1): 65-77.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
A substantial proportion of professional firefighters experience PTSD symptoms at levels high enough to qualify for a probable diagnosis. However, firefighters with subthreshold levels for clinical diagnosis may also experience significant difficulties. For this study, 164 professional firefighters completed measures assessing PTSD symptoms, job-related outcomes, and problems with substance use.
Emergency services; firefighters; PTSD; trauma; work-related stress