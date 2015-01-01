|
Tonsing KN, Tonsing JC, Orbuch T. J. Loss Trauma 2021; 26(2): 134-152.
This study examines the links between domestic violence, coping strategies, perceived social support, and mental health outcomes among a cross-section of 131 South Asian women in Hong Kong. Our findings show that domestic violence, maladaptive coping, and perceived lack of social support were significantly linked to greater depressive symptomatology, accounting for 35% of the total variance in depressive symptomatology.
coping strategies; Domestic violence; ethnic minority women; mental health; social support