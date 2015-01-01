Abstract

Among veterans, sexual trauma's associations with addiction problems and treatment effectiveness are unclear. Veterans at three Midwest Veterans Affairs treatment sites were interviewed at baseline (NBL = 193) and six-month follow-up (NFU = 137) using the Life Events Checklist (LEC) and Addiction Severity Index-Lite (ASI-L). Those with sexual trauma had more severe baseline drug use, medical, and psychiatric status. Treatment improved all domains except employment and legal, but drug use and psychiatric disparities remained at follow-up. A family and social disparity emerged, and was the only follow-up domain predicted by sexual trauma (β = 0.21, p < 0.05).

Language: en