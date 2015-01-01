Abstract

This paper features an oral history conversation and interview that the author had with Judah Samet who survived imprisonment in the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp during the Holocaust. Samet also survived a near brush with death as he was arriving to attend services at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history was underway. Samet would later be a featured guest during the 2019 State of the Union Address. This paper is predominantly focused on some select larger questions posed by the author to Samet that considered aspects of these facets of Samet's life history. Some larger reflections on the interview and The Tree of Life shooting, in particular, are also discussed.

