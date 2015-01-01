Abstract

The current review examines existing research investigating the impact of Latino cultural values on decisions to disclose, reactions to disclosures, help-seeking behaviors, and victim-blaming among Latina survivors of sexual assault (SA). These findings were used to identify culturally based, problematic beliefs about SA in the Latino community that can be internalized and thus contribute to the development of maladaptive posttraumatic cognitions for Latina survivors. Understanding values that are prevalent in the Latino community can help clinicians identify rigid applications that maintain cognitive distortions surrounding SA. Therefore, the current review provides a synthesis of research on cultural influences impacting posttraumatic cognitions for Latina survivors of SA and examines implications for culturally informed practice and research.

