Abstract

Native-born Latinx Americans are at greater risk for alcohol use and misuse than their foreign-born peers (i.e., the alcohol immigrant paradox). To understand this phenomenon, we conducted a qualitative study with Mexican American adults in the community to explore their perspectives on reasons that may explain the alcohol immigrant paradox. Community adults from the Southwest United States were recruited to participate in the present focus group study (N = 32, Mage = 32.8, 63.0% women). Participants shared their observations, beliefs, and lived experiences regarding alcohol use and misuse during in-person semi-structured interviews. Using a combination of grounded theory and consensual qualitative research approaches, we identified three key themes that illuminated Mexican Americans' perspectives regarding factors that may underlie the immigrant paradox in alcohol involvement: (a) exposure to risks in the United States, (b) loss of Mexican values that are protective against alcohol misuse, and (c) deterrents specific to immigrants. Participants' perceptions for reasons that explain nativity differences in alcohol use were consistent with erosion theory. To the effect of considering negative drinking-related social consequences, participants indicated that this nativity difference also may explain the immigrant paradox in alcohol involvement. This type of immigrant-specific deterrents to engaging in (hazardous) drinking is not currently represented in the literature. New knowledge gleaned from Mexican Americans' perspectives can inform future research that examines the possible mechanisms and moderating conditions that underlie the alcohol immigrant paradox. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

