Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the prevalence and correlates of major depressive disorder (MDD) among middle-age and older adults in India.



METHODS: The cross-sectional sample consisted of 72,262 persons (45 years and older) from the 2017 to 2018 Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) Wave 1. MDD is defined using DSM-5 criteria and measured with the CIDI-SF. Logistic regression was used to evaluate the associations with MDD.



RESULTS: The prevalence of past 12-month MDD was 7.6%, 8.1% among women and 7.0% among men, and 8.2% in persons 60 years and older. In the final adjusted model, food insecurity, having 3-6 discrimination experiences, ill-treatment, victim of violent crime, disaster exposure, unsafe home/neighbourhood, poor childhood health, hypertension, stroke, tobacco use, and physical pain were positively associated with MDD. Being male, married, high socioeconomic status, living in urban areas, high spirituality/religiosity, health insurance and medium social network were negatively associated with MDD.



CONCLUSION: Almost one in ten middle-aged and older adults in India had MDD and several associated factors were identified.

