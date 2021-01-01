|
Citation
Defurne A, Duquennoy-Martinot V, Jeanne M, Pasquesoone L. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2021; 34(4): 319-322.
Vernacular Title
Engelures liées à l'usage festif de protoxyde d'azote. Cas clinique et revue de la littérature
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35035324
PMCID
Abstract
The recreational consumption of nitrous oxide has steadily increased in recent years. Before being inhaled, the nitrous oxide is contained in a gas cylinder held firmly between the thighs and then the gas is transferred to a rubber balloon. During the deconditioning steps, the cylinder cools down and causes frostbite. We report the case of six third-degree burns on the inner side of the thighs. At first superficial, this burn will deepen and require surgical management.
Language: fr